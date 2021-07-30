Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two teenagers among six charged with fish poaching after police operation in north-east

By Craig Munro
30/07/2021, 5:05 pm Updated: 30/07/2021, 5:50 pm
Police were called to reports of people illegally fishing in the River Deveron earlier this month. Picture by Jamie Ross
Six people, including two teenagers, have been charged with fish poaching on north-east rivers after police launched an operation targeting the crime.

As part of Operation Wingspan, officers in the area have been clamping down on offences affecting wildlife.

Two boys aged 14 and 16 were charged in connected with alleged salmon poaching after police were called to the Craigellachie area of Aberlour at around 5pm on July 24.

The pair will now be reported through the appropriate youth justice systems.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a report of men allegedly fishing without permission at the River Deveron at around 8.50pm on July 5.

Anyone looking to fish legally in the area, which is well-known for its salmon and trout, must be in possession of a permit.

The resulting investigation led to four men being traced and charged in connection with the poaching.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

‘Highly damaging’

PC Hannah Haywood, Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer for the north-east, said: “Operation Wingspan is a campaign to prevent wildlife crime.

“As part of this, we also work closely with partners to raise awareness of these types of offences and their impact.

“Fish poaching can be highly damaging and impacts Scotland’s vulnerable fish stocks.

“Anyone with any concerns around wildlife crime in their area is asked to report it to officers.”

More information about fishing in these areas, and how to do it legally, can be found on the Spey Fishery Board website here.