Six people charged after police recover cocaine and ecstasy at Aberdeen stations

Six people have been charged after almost £1,000 worth of drugs, including ecstasy and cocaine were recovered at Aberdeen’s train and bus stations.

The police operation, which ran between on Wednesday and Thursday, resulted in five men, aged between 22 and 40, and a woman aged 32 being charged in relation to alleged drugs offences.

A further man was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court either today or in the near future.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Tackling the illegal supply of drugs to our communities is a priority for our officers particularly when transport routes are used to bring illicit substances to the area.

“This most recent activity follows on from another successful operation held in May which saw eight people charged in relation to a range of offences including possession of drugs.

“We cannot do this alone and rely on the support of members of the public.

“I would like to thank the staff and public who were at the station this week for their support and extend my gratitude to British Transport Police.

“I continue to urge anyone with concerns to report these to police on 101. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 101 if you wish to remain anonymous.”