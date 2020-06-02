Six north-east McDonald’s drive-thrus reopen following lockdown closures

Six McDonald’s drive-thrus across the north-east have reopened today.

The branches began welcoming customers from 11am for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in late March.

The following restaurants have reopened:

Aberdeen – Kittybrewster

Bucksburn

Bridge of Don

Peterhead

Portlethen – Asda

Elgin

The brances are among just 168 across the UK which are reopening today. A further 22 restaurants will open for delivery.

We’re on our way back – all Drive-Thrus to reopen by 4th June pic.twitter.com/0Uxoif1Vxj — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 27, 2020

Every drive-thru in Scotland is expected to reopen between Tuesday and Thursday.

McDonald’s said it will reveal the locations of reopening restaurants on the morning they open their doors to help manage demand, and is working with local authorities and the police over openings.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely

“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.”

“For those visiting our drive-throughs, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App – we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.

“We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Last week McDonald’s revealed its plans to reopen more than 1,000 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-through or delivery by Thursday, June 4.