Six new Covid-19 cases in north-east in last 24 hours

The north-east has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,933.

Across Scotland there have been 123 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 548,290 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 527,972 being confirmed negative while 20,318 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 251 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,233 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,494.