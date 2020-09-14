Six new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scottish total rises by 70

A further six people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Grampian area.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 70 coronavirus cases recorded since Sunday – this is 2.7% of newly tested individuals.

However, this figure is lower compared to previous days due to test data being delayed.

A total of 264 people are in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus and seven of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 685,626 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 22,749 were positive and 662,877 were confirmed negative.

A total of 4,273 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been six new cases confirmed in the Grampian area since Saturday and 16 coronavirus patients in hospital.

There have now been 2,017 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

The largest jump in cases has been recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area where 27 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours.