Six new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 88

The north-east has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,927.

Across Scotland there have been 88 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 532,135 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 511,940 being confirmed negative while 20,195 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 258 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,229 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,494.