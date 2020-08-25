Six new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 44

The north-east has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,905.

Across Scotland there have been 44 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 482,194 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 462,273 being confirmed negative while 19,921 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 243 patients were being treated in hospital, with one in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,212 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,492.