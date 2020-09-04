Six new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 159

The north-east has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,954.

Across Scotland there have been 159 new confirmed cases.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 612,990 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 591,942 being confirmed negative while 21,048 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 258 patients were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,247 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,496.