Six new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 101

The north-east has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,948.

Across Scotland there have been 101 new confirmed cases and one new Covid-19 related death registered in the last 24 hours.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said during today’s daily briefing the death occurred in mid-August.

A total of 602,795 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 581,906 being confirmed negative while 20,889 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 259 patients were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,246 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,496.