Six new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been six new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,294 while 56 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government show Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,448, up by one from 2,447 on Saturday.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 25 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,755.

A total of 137,638 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 121,883 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 575 were in hospital as of last night with 11 in intensive care. There are also four people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: