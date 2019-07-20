Six months of traffic restrictions on two Aberdeen streets for works

Traffic restrictions will be put in place on two Aberdeen streets for around six months to allow work to be carried out.

No-waiting restrictions will be rolled out on the whole of Logie Terrace and Manor Avenue, as well as Manor Drive between Logie Place and the A96.

The measures will be in place when necessary between July 29 and January 28.

The restrictions are being made as a result of service diversion works taking place in the area.

Cones will be installed to prevent drivers parking on the streets.

