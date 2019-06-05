Six-month speed restriction during work on new Aberdeen harbour

The speed limit on an Aberdeen road will be reduced for more than six months.

Starting on June 17 at 5am, the speed limit on the Coast Road and St Fitticks Road between the Nigg Waste Water Treatment Plant and St Fitticks Church will be dropped to 20mph.

The restriction will be lifted on Christmas Eve at 10pm.

The measure has been put in place to allow work to be carried out on the road as part of the ongoing harbour project.

The £350 million project aims to create a world-class maritime hub.