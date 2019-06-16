Six Minutes a Day: Aberdeen library launches reading challenge

A new challenge has been launched with the aim of encouraging Aberdeen residents to read more and make use of library services.

Aberdeen Reads is open to everyone and the city council is urging people to get their family and friends involved in the challenge too.

It involves reading for at least six minutes every day and can include books, newspapers, magazines or other material.

The project also features a number of mini challenges every week to help people explore their local libraries.

Everyone who takes on the challenge will be entered into a prize draw, while those who complete three challenges or more will be entered into an additional competition.

A number of free events will also be held in libraries around the city to mark the project.

The challenge will run from Friday July 5 to Saturday August 24. Registration is open until June 22.