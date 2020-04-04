Six men branded ‘stupid’ by police for disobeying social distancing rules at north-east party

Six men have been branded “stupid” after being fined for breaking social distancing laws at a north-east party.

The revellers, aged between 35 and 45, were at the get-together at a house in Bucksburn on Tuesday night when fed-up observers called police.

Officers attended and warned the occupants to break up the party immediately and for each attendee to go home.

However, the party went on – so police fined each of the men £60, which will be reduced to £30 if paid within 28 days.

There were 20 such fines issued in the north-east between March 27 and Wednesday – the second highest number in Scotland behind Greater Glasgow, which has had 46 fines.

A total of 144 were handed out across the country.

All 20 of the north-east fines were handed out in Aberdeen. It is not known how many incidents they relate to.

Dyce, Bucksburn, and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie said: “These people who attended the party – they are absolutely stupid.

“If this sort of thing persists, the lockdown will go on longer.

“The vast majority of people are playing their part at the moment – staying at home and going out only for food, essentials and exercise.

“To hold a party in the middle of this – I can’t understand it,” she added.

North East Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said he was “extremely disappointed” the notices had to be issued but thankful the vast majority of people are complying with social distancing measures.

He added: “I continue to ask for your support and understanding at this most challenging time.”

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “People recognise it is their duty to adhere to these guidelines to protect their fellow citizens, ease the strain on the health service, and collectively save lives.”

