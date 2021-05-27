Six men arrested for drug possession in north-east during UK-wide County Lines crackdown

Six men have been arrested in the north-east for drug possession during a nationwide crackdown.

Co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), officers spent the week boosting their efforts to track down drugs and drug dealers before they could affect vulnerable communities.

This involved carrying out drugs searches at properties and, in the north, even getting sniffer dogs to check post offices – resulting in more than £65,000 drugs being seized.

Officers in Scotland arrested 20 people and seized more than £20,000, along with weapons and a number of other items.

A 36-year-old and a 45-year-old were arrested for possession of heroin after a warrant was executed on Stafford Street in Aberdeen.

In the Summerhill area of the city, a 27-year-old was found to be in possession of heroin after he made off from the officers who stopped his car, and was arrested.

A 42-year-old was arrested for being in possession of crack cocaine at a house on the city’s Granton Place.

And also in the north-east, two men aged 31 and 25 years old were arrested for possessing cannabis, with officers seizing a total of £1,000 from them.

National crackdown

The week of action specifically targeted County Lines dealers, who are based in larger cities but expand their operations into small towns.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell, said: “County Lines gangs are not welcome in Scotland.

“They groom and exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities including children and young people. People are intimidated, coerced, threatened and force into storing or selling drugs.”

Discoveries made over the course of the week included high-purity cocaine worth £25,000 in a package that was passing through a post office in the Highlands.

That find led officers to a house in Dingwall, where £40,000 of cannabis was seized.

Scottish police officers engaged with 29 vulnerable people and visited 64 properties believed to be used for ‘cuckooing’, where dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person.

Among the items seized by officers were a Taser, two machetes and two large knives, a number of mobile phones, a laptop and almost £500 of counterfeit cash.

‘Hostile environment for criminals’

Assistant Chief Constable Campbell added: “Our officers remain absolutely committed to working with our partners to reduce the exploitation of vulnerable people and safeguard individuals who may be at risk, and pursue offenders.

“Together we will provide support to those targeted by unscrupulous criminals to reduce ongoing risk and enable recovery, and we will continue to make Scotland a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

“As ever, I would urge anyone with concerns to report them to Police Scotland, or alternatively to Crimestoppers anonymously.”