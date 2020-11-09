Six lucky north-east residents win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

Six people in Inverurie are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Kellands Road neighbours netted the windfall when AB51 3YL was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to all the players winning in AB51 3YL.

“I hope the win brightens up your day and you enjoy spending the cash!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.