Six lucky Aberdeen residents win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

Six people in Aberdeen were celebrating at the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Margaret Clyne Court residents netted the windfall when AB12 5PF was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to our winners, I hope they have fun with their winnings.”

It’s the second time in recent weeks people living in Kincorth have won a cash prize on the Postcode Lottery, after AB12 5ER came up on September 21.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.