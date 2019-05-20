Six hurt in spate of crashes on north-east roads

Six people were hurt in a spate of crashes over the weekend.

Three people had to be freed by firefighters with cutting gear following a collision between a blue Jeep and silver Saab on the A947 between Dyce and Newmachar.

The road was closed for several hours while the debris was cleared, with motorists facing diversions.

Nobody was seriously hurt but they were taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to us at 1.45pm on Saturday.

“The collision took place on the A947 about two miles from Dyce. Three people were hurt but their injuries are not serious.”

A man was also taken to hospital after a car hit a tree in a two-vehicle crash on the A96, just outside of Keith.

The incident happened at 3.30pm yesterday.

One lane of the route was blocked as a result of the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.33pm reporting a two-car road traffic collision two miles outside Keith heading towards Huntly. One of the cars hit a tree.

“A man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital with minor injuries.”

Another crash was reported on the B979 South Deeside Road near Maryculter.

One car left the road and crashed into a wall. The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered. Nobody was hurt.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision on South Deeside Road, east of the Maryculter Bridge, at 5.03pm on Saturday.

“The car struck a wall. The road was closed while awaiting recovery of the vehicle. There were no serious injuries and nobody was taken to hospital.”

A police officer was also left with minor injuries after his patrol car was hit from behind. The officer and a colleague had stopped their vehicle to assist a broken down car on the A96 at Bainshole when it was struck.

It was shunted into the car it had stopped to help.

The officer sustained slight whiplash but did not require treatment. A police spokeswoman said: “One of our cars was hit from behind while dealing with a vehicle which had broken down on the A96 at Bainshole.

“We received the call about it shortly before 5pm on Saturday. One officer was out of the car at the time.

“The other suffered minor whiplash but was not seriously hurt. There is no suggestion of any criminality.”