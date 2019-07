Six fire engines are in attendance at a house fire in the north-east.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on Mitchell Crescent in the Bishopmill area of Elgin shortly after 1pm.

Appliances from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Forres are in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.12pm reporting a dwelling fire.”