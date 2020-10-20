Six reptiles at north-east rescue centre seek new homes

The Scottish SPCA is looking for loving owners to match up with some scaly soulmates in their care, ahead of Reptile Awareness Day.

The animal welfare charity’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre has put the spotlight on six eligible reptiles looking for a new home.

They include Rose, a corn snake who has been at the centre near Drumoak for more than 800 days.

Rob Morrison, animal care assistant at the centre in Drumoak, said: “These animals would make great additions to a home but sadly they keep getting overlooked, as do many reptiles who come into our care.

“In light of Reptile Awareness Day coming up we are hoping to find the perfect homes for these animals.

“After spending so long in our centre, they deserve to finally find their happy ever afters.”

The sextet of cold-blooded cuties are:

Rose, corn snake

Mr Morrison said: “Poor Rose has been waiting over two years to find her forever home.

“She is a sweet snake who would benefit from an experienced snake owner, as she can be defensive of her vivarium.

“She can be a bit grumpy when she’s in shed, but most of the time she is friendly, and sheds and eats brilliantly.”

Slider, corn snake

Mr Morrison said: “Slider came into our care as a stray. Unfortunately, no one came forward for him and he has been looking for a new home ever since.

“He has an active personality when he is in his home so will also need an experienced owner. He is great once he is out, and is well handled.”

Sheila, bearded dragon

Rob said: “Sheila is a friendly bearded dragon who loves her food.

“She also enjoys having time out of her vivarium so she can explore her surroundings and loves a bit of attention from our staff.”

Tolkien and Dannika, corn snakes

“Tolkien and Dannika are both also very well handled and have had no problems shedding or eating,” Mr Morrison said.

“Dannika still has a bit of growing to do so she will need the right sized home so she stays happy and healthy.”

Kaiser, ball python

Mr Morrison said: “Kaiser is an active ball python who loves to be out and about exploring and is great when being handled.”

If you think you could give any of these reptiles a home, you can apply via the Scottish SPCA website: www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet