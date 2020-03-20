Six charged after complaints of violent and antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen city centre

Six people, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, have been charged in connection with a series of offences in Aberdeen city centre.

According to officers, the males were charged in connection with a number of offences including thefts, assaults, vandalisms, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The incidents all happened in the city centre between August 2019 and February this year.

It comes following complaints to Police Scotland from the public as well as hotel and retail staff.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old have all been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 13-year-old and the 15-year-old will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Team Sergeant Andy Sawers said: “Unprovoked incidents against members of the public and retail staff carrying out their job are not acceptable and any person found to be carrying out these types of crimes will be caught.

“This particular investigation took a lot of work to piece together witness statements and CCTV evidence and I am delighted that my team were able to trace the people responsible for a string of offences within the city.”