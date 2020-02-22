Six cars stuck in snow as conditions worsen in the north-east

Six vehicles became stuck in the snow in the north-east as weather conditions worsened.
Police and gritters were called to the B974 near Cairn O Mount at about 8.54am to help the cars that had been trapped by the weather.
The road was shut for about 35 minutes as it was cleared and the vehicles were rescued.
A police spokesman said: “The road was reopened at 10.15am.”
Aberdeenshire Winter Ops Room: 22-02-2020 08:55
Police reporting 6 vehicles stuck at Cairn O Mount~Glen Dye. Please delay travelling if possible. Gritter in attendance @aberdeenshire Follow webcamshttps://t.co/ASWDvKK7lq pic.twitter.com/2TEpRh8wC6
— Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) February 22, 2020