Six cars stuck in snow as conditions worsen in the north-east

by David Walker
22/02/2020, 10:32 am Updated: 22/02/2020, 10:47 am
Six vehicles became stuck in the snow in the north-east as weather conditions worsened.

Police and gritters were called to the B974 near Cairn O Mount at about 8.54am to help the cars that had been trapped by the weather.

The road was shut for about 35 minutes as it was cleared and the vehicles were rescued.

A police spokesman said: “The road was reopened at 10.15am.”

 

