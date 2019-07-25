Six boys rescued after rising river leaves them stranded in Dee

Six youngsters had to be rescued after rising water levels at a north-east river meant they could not swim back to shore.​

The boys were swimming in the River Dee at Potarch, near Banchory, when the emergency services were called at 8.35pm yesterday.

They were all rescued from a ledge in the middle of the river around an hour-and-a-half after the call was made.

No one was reported to have been injured.

Two water rescue teams were sent to the scene from Aberdeen Central and Dundee Kingsway fire stations.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call regarding six boys stranded on a ledge in the middle of the river.

“We sent out water rescue teams to the incident, and they were rescued using the service’s rescue sled.

“They were handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service to be checked over.”

The team received the stop message at 10.15pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “The water levels had risen and they weren’t able to get back.

“The fire rescue service also attended and were the ones that got them out of the water.

“No one was injured.”