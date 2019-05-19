Six babies born at new Maternity unit in April

A new midwife facility welcomed six newborn babies in April.

NHS Grampian has revealed last month’s activity at the Inverurie community midwives unit, which opened its doors in January, at the town’s health and care hub.

Of the six babies born, three were boys and three were girls. Four of the mums were able to have water births, two babies were born at home and all six had one-to-one care while in labour.

All the mums had skin-to-skin contact with their new babies and there was also a 100% breastfeeding rate recorded. April also saw 61 expectant mums attend the antenatal day assessment unit.

The health authority release the statistics each month on its social media page.