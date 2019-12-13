Six arrested after trailer stolen from north-east property

Six people have been arrested after a trailer was stolen in the north-east.

Officers were called to Corgarff, near Strathdon, last night following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Six people have been arrested.

“A report is going to Procurator Fiscal.”

Sergeant Malcolm Smith added: “Where possible, vehicles and trailers should be housed in a lockable garage or building, ideally with security lighting installed on the perimeter.

“Vehicles should always be locked when not in use, with the keys kept hidden and locked away in a secure location and consider fitting wheel locks.

“Keep recordings or photographs of serial numbers and property as these can be crucial in recovery, should the worst happen.

“Open gates can be an invitation to thieves so keep them closed and locked.

“I would like to remind all those living and working in our rural areas to remain vigilant.

“Physical and visible deterrents often give criminals the first indication that the owner of the property has an awareness around security.

“Take appropriate measures to protect your home, property and the environment around you.”