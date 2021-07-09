Six arrested in connection with domestic abuse in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen arrested and charged six people during a two-day crack down on domestic abuse in the city.

The operation took place on Wednesday July 7 and Thursday July 8, focusing on outstanding incidents in the area.

Two men, aged 33 and 34, were arrested and charged in relation to domestic abuse offences and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday July 9.

A further three men, two aged 35 and one 56 were also arrested and charged in connection with domestic abuse offences as well as a 24-year-old woman.

All have been released but will appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later late.

Inspector Graeme Moir said: “Tackling domestic abuse remains a priority for Police Scotland and we are committed to working with our partners to reduce the harm it causes to all persons involved.

“Police Scotland will proactively target perpetrators, and support victims to prevent domestic abuse from damaging the lives of victims, and their families, including children who too often experience the abuse.

“If you have concerns your partner, or the partner of someone you know, may have been abusive in the past, the the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse Scotland can accessed via the Police Scotland website.”

Insp Moir urged anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime to contact the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, to receive support from specialist officers.