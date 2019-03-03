Six arrested at Aberdeen v Rangers

Five men and a woman were arrested at today’s Aberdeen v Rangers game.

Police Scotland said the arrests were made in connection with “disorder related” offences and the use of a pyrotechnic device at the Aberdeen v Rangers game.

Match Commander Superintendent Richard Craig said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs who heeded our advice and behaved responsibly today.

“However, it is disappointing that a very small minority of fans chose to ignore the warnings and were involved in disorderly behaviour.

“They have let themselves and their clubs down.

“Disruptive behaviour in and around football matches in Scotland will not be tolerated and those who choose to conduct themselves in such a way will be firmly dealt with.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation the offences.

Police Scotland also said they were made aware of an incident which involved seats being thrown by both home and visiting supporters towards opposing fans.

Enquiries are currently underway in relation to this matter.