Six Aberdeen organisations could benefit from £730,000 windfall

Six Aberdeen organisations could benefit from a £730,000 windfall if councillors give the green light.

Aberdeen City Council is proposing to replace the boiler at Balnagask Community Centre – a project which includes repiping work and “associated asbestos works”, a new report said.

It also wants to refurbish the roof of the sports pavillion at Tullos Playing Fields as the roof is in “poor condition”.

There is also a proposal to replace a lift at the Town House. It is understood two lifts have been out of order for months and the council has struggled to source parts for repair.

The council is also proposing to refurbish toilets at Westpark School Primary School and replace windows at St Nicholas Pupil Centre on Balgownie Road, Bridge of Don.

It is also looking at the possibility of refurbishing Clinterty Caravan Park Travellers Site.

The report said the work would allow the site to “meet the minimum standards as set out by the Scottish Government”.

The six developments would cost a total of £730,000, the report said.

Members of the council’s city growth committee will be asked to approve funding for the projects when they meet at the Town House on Thursday.

If approved, work would be done by April 2022.