Sisters rescue man and child from North Sea using lilo

Two sisters saved a man and his four-year-old son from drowning after hearing their cries for help on a north-east beach.

Fraserburgh Academy pupils Isla and Eilidh Noble spotted a man struggling in the water with a young boy on his shoulders and sprang into action.

Isla, 15, jumping into the water with a lilo and hauled the four-year-old on to the float while another passer-by, Keith Gray, swam out to help pull them to shore.

Eilidh, 14, meanwhile remained on Fraserburgh Beach and raised the alarm with the emergency services, before researching the recovery position online.

© RNLI Fraserburgh

An air ambulance and the RNLI Fraserburgh also attended the scene yesterday at around 5.30pm.

The man, who was “blue” when he was pulled from the water, regained consciousness on the beach and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution – but not before he thanked the girls for saving him and his son.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

While the teenagers and Mr Gray had been pulling the man to shore, a

passing nurse, Sophie Ross, stopped to help.

She said: “The young lass had pulled the fellow out of the water and he was on the lilo. We put him in the recovery position and got him to cough up some sea water, checked his pulse and breathing and kept the coastguard up to date with his condition until they arrived.”

Isla and EilidhA statement from RNLI Fraserburgh said: “Emergency services arrived quickly and after several minutes the man regained consciousness enough, although still very weak and strapped into his stretcher, to lift his oxygen mask slightly and thank his rescuers before being airlifted to hospital.

“Once again the dangers of swimming in our seas have been highlighted and we advise everyone to be very careful when having fun at the coast.

“Isla and Elidh and Keith did brilliant.

“The girls, for being so young and springing into action and having the presence of mind to phone the coastguard and calmly give them the details of the incident, enabled the emergency services including ourselves to respond and arrive so quickly.

“Make no mistake their presence and actions today made all the difference. They all deserve medals”