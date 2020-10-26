Sisters open new arts and crafts shop in north-east town

A new arts and crafts shop has officially opened its doors in a north-east town.

From Forty Five is now open to the public at its premises on High Street in Fraserburgh.

The shop, run by sisters Chloe Bellany and Amy-Jo Walker, offers a fantastic selection of supplies for all occasions including wedding invitations, birthday cards, party bags, and treat boxes.

All handmade by the sister-duo, the products are ideal for those looking to add special touches to gatherings with friends, family and loved ones. There is also plenty of gift inspiration for the festive period.

Chloe and Amy can also organise balloon installations, as well.

In a statement on social media, the business owners said: “We are so excited to be officially opening.

“Pop in and say hello, and come have a peak at our new Christmas card collection. We can’t wait to see you all.”

To find out more information or make a booking, email fromfortyfive@gmail.com