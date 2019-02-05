Sister of murdered Aberdeen schoolboy fears killer will soon be walking streets

The sister of a murdered Aberdeen schoolboy fears his killer will soon be back on the streets.

Scott Simpson, 9, was abducted from a park near to his home in the city by Steven Leisk in July, 1997.

His body was found five days later within the grounds of Aberdeen University. He had been strangled.

Leisk was locked up for 25 years in November of that year, but had his sentence cut to 20 years in 2002 due to human rights laws.

The killer has already had one bid for parole rejected.

But speaking to the Daily Record, Scott’s sister Sarah Magee, 39, said she feared her brother’s brutal murderer would be freed soon.

She said of Scott: “He was the sweetest, kindest wee boy who would do anything for you. It kills me to think of what he went through and how scared he would have been.

“But now Leisk can go free because we have to observe his human rights. What about my brother’s human rights?

“Why should society risk letting him out in case he does the same to another innocent child?”

Scott was playing in a park near his Powis Circle home when he was lured to his death by Leisk.

His disappearance sparked a huge manhunt and eventually his body was found hidden in bushes in a lane in Old Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Leisk, who had a string of convictions for sex offences dating back to 1984 and had been jailed three times, had been living in a flat overlooking the park where Scott was last seen alive.

Despite being under the supervision of the social work department, Leisk only became the prime suspect when one of his relatives phoned police voicing fears he may be involved in Scott’s disappearance.

“Why should society risk letting him out in case he does the same to another innocent child?”

Scott was playing in a park near his Powis Circle home when he was lured to his death by Leisk.

His disappearance sparked a huge manhunt and eventually his body was found hidden in bushes in a lane in Old Aberdeen.

Leisk, who had a string of convictions for sex offences dating back to 1984 and had been jailed three times, had been living in a flat overlooking the park where Scott was last seen alive.

Despite being under the supervision of the social work department, Leisk only became the prime suspect when one of his relatives phoned police voicing fears he may be involved in Scott’s disappearance.