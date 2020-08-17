Sister of driver killed in Stonehaven train tragedy hits out at rail firm

The sister of the driver of the train which derailed in the north-east last week has laid the blame for the three men’s deaths at the door of rail bosses.

Salina McCullough said the tragedy, which occurred after a night where storms battered the north-east, should never have been allowed to happen.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, train conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all died in the crash.

Salina issued a warning to ScotRail over the failure to stop the ill-fated service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street running.

She said: “I am holding you responsible for my brother’s death, unless we are advised otherwise.

“During one of the worst storms to hit Scotland, you sent my brother out to drive a beast of a train, for only 12 passengers.

“I wish Brett had refused, but that wasn’t in his nature, he would never let anyone down.

“I hear he was instructed by management to turn back, after coming close to a landslide, but was then told to take another route which ultimately led him to his death in the most horrific way.

“Why wasn’t he instructed to remain in place until help arrived? You need to come up with an honest answer.

“I don’t know who is responsible for those decisions, yet, I’m sure you are being protected, but you’ll not be able to hide out forever.

“We will be taking you down, it’s just a matter of time. Someone needs to be in jail for this – I won’t stop fighting for that, as long as I have breath in my body.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Board (RAIB) has begun piecing together the events leading up to the collision as part of a probe after an initial report from Network Rail confirmed a landslip had caused the derailment.

A separate probe will also be carried out by the British Transport Police, Police Scotland and the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this tragic event.

“Multiple independent investigations are under way to establish exactly what happened.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment further until those investigations are concluded.”