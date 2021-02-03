Sir Tom Moore: Union Flag at Aberdeen Town House flown at half mast in honour of veteran

The Union Flag at Aberdeen’s Town House is being flown at half-mast today in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The tribute comes as a national clap was announced to remember the 100-year-old veteran who died in hospital yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19.

He had been taken to hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown.

His daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira hailed the last year of his life as “nothing short of remarkable”, adding: “He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of”.

In a statement, they said: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “I think the whole nation has been inspired by Captain Tom and what he has achieved, which makes the flag flying at half-mast so poignant.

“He was a link between ourselves and a previous era where there were great problems to overcome.

“He really lifted people’s spirits and gave them a positive attitude towards the future, as well as a sense of tremendous pride.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to take part in a ‘national clap’ to honour and remember Sir Tom.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said:

“We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

“That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”