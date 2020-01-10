Sir Mo Farah calls on people in north-east to join Mo’s Million Mile Challenge

Star athlete Sir Mo Farah has called on residents in the north-east to take part in a charity challenge.

The long-distance runner has launched Mo’s Million Mile Challenge in partnership with Village Hotel Club Aberdeen.

And he is encouraging people to complete at least a mile before January 19 – with money raised being donated to the Youth Sport Trust’s work in schools and communities.

Village Hotel Club Aberdeen will also be supporting its staff to take part in the challenge.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Farah said: “Inspiring people to be active will always be important to me and I want the nation to use the new year as an excuse to get fit. I hope everyone gets behind Village’s Million Mile Challenge – just one mile can make a difference, and you will be doing something amazing for kids.”

Village Hotel Club Aberdeen general manager John Karwl-Jackes said: “With the help of Mo, one of the country’s most inspirational athletes, we’re calling on the Aberdeen community to join us in hitting our million-mile target with however many miles they can.”

And Youth Sport Trust chief executive Alison Oliver added: “If we remove barriers to participation and make sport inclusive for all children and young people, we know that positive outcomes can be achieved.”