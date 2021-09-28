Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir James Napier: Painting of ‘mystery’ man who fought at Culloden to be auctioned

By Susy Macaulay
28/09/2021, 5:00 pm
David Smith of Bervie Auctions with a portrait of Sir James Napier and other memorabilia coming up for auction

A intriguing painting with links back to the Jacobites at Culloden will come up for auction in Inverbervie on Thursday.

Mystery surrounds Inverbervie native Sir James Napier (1711-99), who fought with the Jacobites at Culloden and somehow escaped lethal persecution to become physician to George III and Inspector General of His Majesty’s Hospitals in North America.

During the Seven Years War (1756-1753) /French and Indian War (1754-1763) Napier was director of General Braddock‘s Army’s General Hospital in Virginia.

And that, in a nutshell, is all we know about the gentleman, says auctioneer David Smith of Bervie Auctions.

The portrait is by an unknown artist and has suffered slight damage on the canvas.

Nonetheless, it’s attracting attention already, undoubtedly due to its Culloden connections.

David Smith and the three portraits that are coming up for auction at Bervie Auctions, Inverbervie.
Mr Smith said: “We’ve estimated it at between £600 and £800, but it’s a total stab in the dark.

“Napier is something of a mystery.

“A painting of him appeared on the Antiques Roadshow, and even expert Philip Mold had to admit little is known of his life.”

The painting’s provenance is assured, coming from the same house where it has been held for 200 years.

The sellers can’t be revealed, but Mr Smith says the family is connected to Sir James Napier.

Portrait of Captain Wilkie, c. 1806. Picture by Kath Flannery.
From the same house, unsigned portraits of a Captain Wilkie and his wife from around 1806 are also appearing at the auction.

Mr Smith said: “Again, we don’t know much about Captain Wilkie, but they are charming portraits and I want to sell the two together because they are husband and wife.

“There is a link between the Wilkies and the Napiers, as we have discovered that Anna Wilkie was the sister of Sir James Napier.”

Captain Wilkie’s wife, Anna, sister of Sir James Napier. Picture by Kath Flannery.

He estimates £600 to £800 for the pair.

The sellers of the paintings are also offering a pristine late-Victorian Seaforth Highlanders officer’s silver plaid brooch by Kirkwood, Edinburgh, in its  original box, which Mr Smith estimates at around £800; and an impressive collection of dark Mauchline Tartanware.

The box showing opera singer Zare Thalfield. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Mr Smith said: “It includes a most unusual box with a portrait of opera singer Zaré Thalberg on it.

“It’s a regular mixed auction on Thursday but the auction room will look like a little museum.”