Sir Ian McKellen’s Aberdeen performance raises almost £20,000 for theatre

An Aberdeen theatre is to benefit from almost £20,000 following a performance by acting legend Sir Ian McKellen.

Sir Ian was in the Granite City last week as part of a tour to mark his 80th birthday.

The star, known for the Lord of the Rings and X-Men films, is performing at 80 theatres across the UK, with money from tickets sales being pumped back into the local communities.

As a result of last week’s show in Aberdeen, The Tivoli Theatre has today confirmed they will receive £19,491 which which will go towards improving access.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson said: ” A big thank you to Ian Mckellen for your generosity and to everyone that came to the show, bought a programme and made a donation. A truly spectacular evening.”