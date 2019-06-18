Sir Chris Hoy visits Aberdeen to launch mental health fundraiser

Scotland’s most decorated Olympian Sir Chris Hoy has visited Aberdeen to help raise funds for a mental health charity.

The cyclist, a six-time gold medal winner, accompanied staff from PureGym on the first leg of their national relay for Mental Health UK.

Teams of gym workers will spend the next week cycling and running between the firm’s northernmost branch on Shiprow in Aberdeen and its southernmost in Plymouth.

They are aiming to raise £250,000 to help support people suffering poor mental health.

He said: “Everyone is absolutely buzzing and I’m looking forward to it.”