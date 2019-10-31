Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen FC memorabilia donated to new library exhibition

Memorabilia from Sir Alex Ferguson’s time as Aberdeen FC manager has been donated to a university that has renamed its library after him.

The former Dons and Manchester United manager visited the Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) to donate the personal items.

Included is a worn Scottish League shirt, an early coaching notepad from his time managing the Dons, a certificate from his days in the Boys’ Brigade and a League Managers Association manager of the year trophy.

The items will make up a new display called Sir Alex – My Story in Objects.

Sir Alex is widely regarded as Aberdeen FC’s greatest manager, guiding the club to three top-flight titles, four Scottish Cups, and triumphs in the European Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

He cut the ribbon at Cormack Park when Aberdeen’s new community sports hub and training facilities opened today.

Sir Alex said: “I’ve had a brilliant relationship with GCU over many years now and it is an absolute honour that the university has chosen to name its library after me.

“The university was keen to give an insight into the person the library has been named after and I hope that donating personal items from my life will help to do that.

“I thoroughly enjoyed returning to the university and listening to students speak passionately about their experiences. I see great ambition and potential in many of our young people.”

Part of the collection includes his A-licence coaching certificate from 1979 and a diary from 1993 – the season he won his first Premier League title with the Old Trafford club. The display in the library’s dedicated archive centre is open to students, staff and the general public.

Principal and vice-chancellor Professor Pamela Gillies said: “The university’s library will be renamed the Sir Alex Ferguson Library in recognition of his outstanding generosity and contribution to nurturing the talent of our students at Glasgow Caledonian University.

“It is also in recognition of the fact that Sir Alex is a local hero who has achieved phenomenal influence as the world’s most successful football manager and as a truly exceptional, inspiring leader.”