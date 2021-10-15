Sir Alex Ferguson to help unveil new Denis Law statue in Aberdeen next month

One of Scotland’s greatest ever footballers will visit Aberdeen next month to see the unveiling of a new statue in his honour.

Denis Law, who grew up in Printfield in the Granite City, will be visiting his hometown for the grand reveal on November 18.

Sir Alex Ferguson, another celebrated figure in the north-east game, having managed Aberdeen FC to European glory in 1983, is expected to have some part in the ceremony.

The announcement follows concerns about the weight of the bronze figure, arm aloft in celebration as a homage to the Lawman’s iconic goal celebration.

It was feared to be too heavy for its planned perch near Provost Skene’s House.

But the council has now confirmed, the statue titled ‘Legend’ is to be put at the gable end of the 16th Century building.

The statue’s unveiling has become all the more poignant this year, as the footballing great revealed in August that he has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

Sporting legend Denis Law said: “I am honestly humbled that a statue is to be erected in the heart of my beloved home city. Aberdeen and the people of Aberdeen mean everything to me.

“This is truly a huge privilege and I would like to thank Aberdeen City Council and Denis Law Legacy Trust for honouring me in such a manner.”

The 4.5-tonne tribute to the 81-year-old belongs to the Denis Law Legacy Trust and has been in storage since it was commissioned.

Aberdeen’s Common Good Fund put up half the £25,000 cost of installing the statue next to the Granite City’s oldest surviving home.

Provost Skene’s House has been converted to accommodate a Hall Of Heroes celebrating those who have made the biggest impression on the north-east. Both Law and Sir Alex feature prominently.

It opened to the public last week.

Ferguson, 79, went on to manage Manchester United – the same club where Law, also known as The King during his playing days, earned his worldwide fame and highest accolades.

Through his charity, the proud Aberdonian has helped use sport to reach the city’s youngsters through the Streetsport initiative, as well having helped bring the all-weather Cruyff Courts to his hometown.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “Denis Law is a truly inspirational figure, who transcends his sport and is held in the deepest regard and affection by the people of Aberdeen.

“The honour would be ours in welcoming Denis and Sir Alex to the city, where they have done so much to further Aberdeen’s success and our standing in the world.

“The council is delighted to be supporting this project.”

Denis Law: A celebrated footballer in Aberdeen, despite never playing for The Dons

Having attended Powis Academy, Law, aged 16, moved away to pursue a career that would take him to Huddersfield, Manchester City twice, Torino and Old Trafford.

There, he partnered up with George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s Holy Trinity – remembered themselves with a statue outside the home ground of Manchester United.

In 1964, Law became the only Scot to ever win the Ballon d’Or, or men’s European Player Of The Year, and remains joint top scorer for the national side.

There is already a statue of him, arm raised celebrating his 1967 goal against England, at Aberdeen Sports Village – and he was awarded the Freedom Of Aberdeen in 2017.

The two kings of Aberdeen: Law statue will be feet away from Robert The Bruce figure

Initially, there had been hopes the statue would be installed across the road from the monument of King Robert The Bruce outside of Marischal College, which was produced by the same sculpture, Alan B Heriot.

But councillors voted to place it on the other side of the Marischal Square offices in the hope of drawing people to the revamped Provost Skene’s House.

But for David Suttie, of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, a line of sight is enough.

He said: “We are delighted the statue of Denis Law is to be erected in the city centre at Marischal Square, close to Provost Skene’s House and in eyesight of King Robert the Bruce.

“Denis Law is known throughout the world as ‘The King’ so this means that Aberdeen will have a fabulous tourist attraction in the heart of the city – the two kings of Aberdeen.”