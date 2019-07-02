Sinkhole in Aberdeen city centre road fixed after safety concerns

A sinkhole on a busy Aberdeen city centre road has been repaired after concerns were raised by the community.

The hole was fixed by council road workers after members of George Street Community Council complained that the road was not safe.

It was feared someone could injure themselves by falling down the crack in the ground, close to Finnies the Jewellers, which was almost nine inches deep.

Community council chairman Andy McLeod said: “It was definitely not safe for people to walk on.

“The worst part is between John Lewis and Finnies.

“There was once a loch that ran the length of George Street and it was filled in to build flats and buildings.

“Infrastructure works carried out in that era are not what would have been used to clear a loch now.

“And there’s Edwardian drains, made of just concrete.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr McLeod said he feared there was not enough maintenance carried out, adding: “The road has experienced issues in the past with other sinkholes appearing.”

The resident claimed a road safety report was supposed to be caried out on George Street every six months.

He said he had asked the council for a copy of the report several times but had never received it.

He added: “There have been other holes, including one just opposite from where this one is.

“I will be bringing it up with Aberdeen City Council.”

Michael Hutchison, councillor for George Street and the harbour, took a photograph of the sinkhole when he walked past it more than two weeks ago.

And by Friday it appeared to have become wider.

A spokeswoman for the Aberdeen City Council said a roads officer was due to carry out an inspection of George Street last Friday.

The road was expected to be repaired if it met the criteria for it to be fixed.