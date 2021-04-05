Jab and go: Single-shot Covid vaccines may save summer holidays

A new single-shot vaccine could be rolled out to younger generations to help save summer holidays abroad this year.

The one-dose Janssen vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, is rumoured to be available by July for 18 to 30-year-olds so they could jet off to warmer climates.

This could mean north-east residents who do not want to wait three months for their second vaccine could still find it much safer to go abroad.

According to the Scottish Sun newspaper, the UK has already secured a deal for 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which is currently awaiting safety approval by British medical regulators before becoming available.

The single-shot vaccine has already been approved for use in the USA and the EU, with a study finding it to be 67% effective at preventing Covid.

In addition, it was found to be 100% effective at halting hospital admissions and death.

EasyJet, which operates a number of popular summer routes from Scottish airports, said single-shot vaccinations could be good news for the industry.

The airline’s spokesperson said: “We know vaccination is the key to helping unlock travel and so welcome any progress with the vaccination programmes.

“We believe that a framework can be put in place for the safe reopening of travel and that restriction-free travel should be possible to many countries in Europe from the UK.

“We have kept our fleet in a flight-ready mode so we are ready and able to ramp up our services quickly this summer.”

And a spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, said: “Our airports have been at an almost complete standstill for one year.

“We’ve always been clear that we understand the need for short-term emergency measures to bring the virus under control, however, they cannot remain in place indefinitely.

“It’s vital we have a recovery plan for a phased and safe restart of international travel. This needs to be risk-based and can be achieved through testing and the continued roll-out of the vaccine.”

Scotland Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she did not know whether Scotland would follow England’s new plans for a traffic light system for travelling abroad amid concerns over coronavirus variants in the continent.

She said it was too soon to know when international travel will resume more fully, with officials expressing “concern” over the proportion of the South African coronavirus variant in countries such as France and Luxembourg.

Appearing on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she stated: “We only need to look at the situation in France to see what can happen if you move too fast and you have, as France does, more than one variant to contend with.

“What I know for sure is that I don’t want us to move back into a third lockdown. I am absolutely certain that businesses don’t want that too.

“If that means we can ease domestically, whilst restricting ourselves in terms of international travel, then that might be the right choice to make.

“But at this point, it’s too early to have a definitive view on that. We need to see how we make progress.”

Under the current easing plan, the earliest date people in England could go abroad for a holiday would be May 17 but first minister Nicola Sturgeon has already said it is “unlikely” foreign travel will resume that early in Scotland.