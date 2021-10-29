Single mother speaks out about mouldy and damp Aberdeen council flat which is damaging furniture and toys

A single mother has spoken out about the state of her Aberdeen council flat which is damp and covered in mould – leaving her seven-month-old with breathing problems.

Jacqueline Robertson moved into the council flat on Kemp Street three months ago with her son William.

The 19-year-old explained that she had lived there for a couple of weeks before noticing the problems.

The mould started at the windows of the top floor flat but has now spread to the walls and furniture.

Even their clothes and her son’s toys have been affected by the fungus.

She is now fearful to take any more furniture to her home.

Miss Robertson said: “I had this black unit and I put all my son’s toys on it for a display. I moved it two days ago and the whole back of it was absolutely covered in mould, all the toys on it were covered in mould.

“I actually have all my clothes in a box because I’m scared to take more furniture for it to get ruined and to have to replace it when I don’t have a lot of money.

“I’m on benefits and I only get £500 a month, so the stuff I do have is getting ruined.”

Despite contacting Aberdeen City Council when she first noticed the mould, Miss Robertson’s home has still been plagued by the issue.

The council visited the property once to inspect the problems.

She said: “The man told me to just wipe it and handed me a leaflet. He came back the next day and painted over it – then it came back worse.”

Meanwhile, no one has visited the property to check the gutters which are causing water to enter the top-floor flat.

‘My biggest worry is my health and my son’s health’

Having spoken with her neighbours, Miss Robertson discovered they also have a mould problem, just not as bad as her home.

“I think they knew the problem was there before they moved me into the house,” she said.

“It’s really not good to stay in, especially not with a child so young because you want everything to stay so clean.”

The ceiling in her son’s room has cracked under the weight of the damp. Meanwhile, the bathtub has been sealed to the wall by electrical tape and the shower curtain has fallen down.

Miss Robertson found mould on her bed.

“It’s bringing me down, and I know it’s not my fault but I am embarrassed by it.” She said.

“My biggest worry is my health and my son’s health. I’ve had a really bad cough and been getting really out of breath since I moved in and I’m normally in really good health.

“I’ve even had to take my son to the doctor because his breathing got quite bad.”

The mum has kept in touch with the council and emails them every day to get their attention.

She cleans and keeps her windows open for at least two hours every day. Miss Robertson has noticed her heating bill is expensive from trying to warm the flat up for her son.

“This is my first home, which is what’s upset me as well. I thought everything was going so good for me then it all just came crashing down like that.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Works have been arranged to check over the roof and gutters and subsequently carry out any repairs required as a matter of urgency.

“We will also arrange to visit Miss Robertson today (Friday, October 29) to identify any works that may be required inside the property following the external repair.”