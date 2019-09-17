Aberdeen schoolkids’ success stories recognised at special awards ceremony

Children and young people packed into Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom to celebrate a year of outstanding achievements.

Success stories from across the city were honoured at the Children and Young People’s Services Awards, run by Aberdeen City Council.

The ceremony – which was officially opened by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and featured a number of performances from school groups – saw achievements in a diverse range of categories recognised.

Eleanor Sheppard, the city council’s chief education officer, said: “The awards ceremony really underlines what a great year this has been for our schools and it’s great to be able to recognise the creativity and hard work of the pupils and staff in this way.

“I’d like to pay tribute to all the nominees and winners in all the categories. These awards celebrate the very best of our children and young people and the outstanding work done by Aberdeen City Council’s services to support them.

“This will really stand us in good stead as we work together towards becoming a Unicef Child Friendly City.”

Mr Crockett said: “This is always a fantastic event and it is an honour for me to open it this year.

“It is inspiring to meet so many wonderful young people who have achieved great things in the city.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Among the winners was Fernielea School, which came first in the Community Partnership category for its work with local nursing homes.

Head teacher Lisa Walker said: “It is a long- term inter-generational project and it has benefitted the pupils as well as the residents and their families.

“The children really enjoy being part of it and it is lovely to see the relationships developing.

“We are chuffed to bits to have won. We were not expecting it as the category was fantastic – it really shows how much fantastic community work is going on.”

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Also among the winners was Kristoffer Davidson, 12.

The youngster, who has just started at Bridge of Don Academy, won a Learning for Sustainability Award for his gardening work at Scotstown School. Kristoffer worked on a number of projects around the school in a bid to brighten up the surroundings for himself and his classmates.

He said: “I started a few years ago when our gardening teacher Mrs May said I should give it a try.

“I did it for about five years because I really just wanted to make the area nicer.

“It feels really nice to win but I was very surprised.

“I want to keep gardening. I’d like to do it as a job.”

The Whole School Achievement Award went to Cults Academy for their work to create a UN Rights Respecting School.

Sixth-year pupil Adam Forbes, 16, said: “We have been working hard to improve pupils’ voices within the school and increase awareness of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“It’s all about raising awareness of children’s rights.

“We are all very proud to have won the award and we want to say thank you to the teachers who helped us.”

All the winners at the Children and Young People’s Services Awards