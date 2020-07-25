Show Links
Singing star Lewis Capaldi spotted out and about in Aberdeen

by Reporter
25/07/2020, 6:56 pm Updated: 25/07/2020, 7:10 pm
Raymond Henderson meeting Lewis Capaldi in Asda Garthdee

Scots singing sensation Lewis Capaldi has been spotted in Aberdeen today.

Raymond Henderson took to social media to share a picture of him meeting the star at Asda Garthdee.

When you go shopping in Asda and bump into Lewis Capaldi

Posted by Raymond Henderson on Saturday, 25 July 2020

The singer, whose hit songs include Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait, also visited Soul Bar on Aberdeen’s Union street this afternoon.