Singing star Lewis Capaldi spotted out and about in Aberdeen

Scots singing sensation Lewis Capaldi has been spotted in Aberdeen today.

Raymond Henderson took to social media to share a picture of him meeting the star at Asda Garthdee.

When you go shopping in Asda and bump into Lewis Capaldi Posted by Raymond Henderson on Saturday, 25 July 2020

The singer, whose hit songs include Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait, also visited Soul Bar on Aberdeen’s Union street this afternoon.

Nah he just sent me this off the cctv lol pic.twitter.com/qvNO0qhlAW — Samantha Scott (@samscott_x) July 25, 2020

Another photo of Lewis in Aberdeen today! 🛒 📸 – Aberdeen Guardian pic.twitter.com/oM7v2vzSYz — Lewis Capaldi UK FANS (@LewisCapaldiUK) July 25, 2020

Seen @LewisCapaldi is in a bar in aberdeen… you needing a gaff for afters mate? — James Campbell (@Campbellend_J) July 25, 2020

oh my god, lewis capaldi is in aberdeen💔💔💔💔💔 taaaaaxi — Nancie Mead (@NancieMead6) July 25, 2020