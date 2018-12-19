Singer raises £1,100 for Aberdeen charity’s care unit

More than £1,100 has been donated to a palliative care unit.

Singer and entertainer Sandy Davidson raised a total of £1,120 for Friends of Roxburghe through his Beach Ballroom show.

A cheque was presented to group secretary Helen Rennie by Sandy, event organiser George Dowdles and three volunteers.

The money was gathered through donations made by members of the public attending the show.

Money raised will go towards extra comforts at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen.

The specialist palliative care unit provides care and treatment for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Sandy said: “Each year we manage to gather well over £1,000 to hand over to organisations or healthcare facilities which are close to everyone’s hearts.

“Friends of Roxburghe House is such a fitting benefactor this year.

“Our audiences are fiercely loyal, and they have done us proud once again.”

