Simple Minds to play gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Scottish rock band Simple Minds are set to mark an iconic 40 years of music as they bring their 2020 tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The band have announced details of their world tour which covers 51 shows across 14 countries.

The 40 Years of Hits Tour 2020 will arrive in the Granite City on Thursday, August 13 next year.

Head of entertainment at P&J Live Louise Stewart said: “We are beyond thrilled to announce that Simple Minds will play at P&J Live next year. This is another brilliant gig for the city and I’m sure fans across the country will flock to see what’s set to be a great show.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Over the years the band has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, achieving five UK number one albums.

With a string of hits under their belts, Simple Minds is internationally known for its 1985 release Don’t You (Forget About Me).

The band consists of two original remaining members; Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar).

General tickets go on sale on Friday.