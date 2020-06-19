Simple Minds announce new date for Aberdeen’s P&J Live gig

Scottish rock band Simple Minds have set a new date to mark 40 years of iconic music with a gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The concert due to be held on August 13 this year, will now be held on August 17 2021, it was announced today. All tickets for the 2020 date will be valid for next year’s show.

Simple Minds’ 40 Years of Hits Tour will cover 51 shows across 14 countries.

At the time the show was announced, head of entertainment at P&J Live Louise Stewart said: “This is a brilliant gig for the city… we look forward to welcoming all Simple Minds fans to P&J Live next year.”

Over the years the band has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, achieving three UK number one albums.

With a string of hits under their belts, Simple Minds are internationally known for their 1985 release Don’t You (Forget About Me).

Formed in Glasgow in 1977, the band now consists of two original remaining members: Jim Kerr on vocals and guitarist Charlie Burchill.

Since bursting on to the music scene, Simple Minds have recorded a number of studio albums including Walk Between Worlds (2018), Neon Lights (2001), Real Life (1991), Sparkle In The Rain (1984) and debut album, Life In A Day (1979).

The band has graced some of the world’s biggest stadiums, starred in Live Aid and played three London shows in honour of Nelson Mandela – including his 70th birthday concert at Wembley Stadium in 1988.

In 1991, Simple Minds were voted the world’s best live band by Q Magazine.