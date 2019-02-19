‘Simple and effective’ rules for safety

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman defended the regulations, saying they “ensure public safety”.

He said: “We recognise the role that small and community-run events play in adding to the quality of life of those who live, work or visit Aberdeen and appreciate the hard work and dedication that goes in to organising these events.

“In order to ensure public safety when events are held on council-owned land or property, organisers are required to put in place simple and effective measures which are in line with national guidance, industry best practice and legislation, to help to ensure safe and successful events in Aberdeen.

“These measures include that event organisers and equipment operators must have Public Liability Insurance in place for a minimum of £5 million, equipment operators must be deemed competent, inflatable equipment must have a PIPA Tag to evidence that it conforms to recognised standards and has an annual inspection.

“Wind management plans, detailing use of an anemometer on-site, will also be required and submitted in advance to Aberdeen City Council.

“We have updated partners on the current regulations on roles and responsibilities of event organisers.”