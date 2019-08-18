Silver City to Civil War – book follows footsteps of heroic Aberdeen volunteers

A new book has been published based on Aberdeen volunteers who fought in the Spanish Civil War.

Author George Scott wrote about the 19 men from the city who went abroad to fight against fascism in the 1930s. Five of the volunteers were killed in action.

George, a former secretary of the Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC), came up with the idea after creating a pamphlet about the outbreak of the war.

He said: “I did some work for the Aberdeen Trades Union Council back in the day for the 60th anniversary of the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War.

“The secretary at the time asked me if I would do something to commemorate the anniversary.

“I worked on an exhibition at James Dunn’s House.

“I got stuff from all over the country and I put it together.

“I funded it myself, and by the time the 80th anniversary came about, I was still writing.”

George approached London-based publisher Austin Macauley and the book soon became a reality.

He said: “It gave me a boost when it came through the post.”

The book, entitled Aberdeen Volunteers Fighting in the Spanish Civil War, contains photographs of some of the volunteers and memorials to those who fought and died in the conflict.

It also includes a selection of the propaganda posters and tributes to the men who were involved in the conflict.

One of the men, Bob Cooney, was a radical politician who has a plaque dedicated to him on Castle Street in the city.

He was a prominent anti-fascist who joined the International Brigades in the war which took place between 1936 and 1939.

George said: “He put together a booklet on the Spanish Civil War himself.

“Nicola Sturgeon gave me a written piece, and so did Frances O’Grady who is the general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress.

“I’ve seen some other booklets now, but when I first started, the area was a bit like a blank canvas.”

The novel was released on July 31 and can be found online at Austin Macauley Publishers, on Amazon and in bookshops.