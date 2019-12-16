Silent disco and ceilidh planned for north-east Hogmanay celebration

An annual Hogmanay party will have revellers dancing along to silent discos and ceilidhs.

Hosted by Fife-based Haud yer Wheesht and featuring live music from The Apollos, the event promises to keep guests partying until the coos come home.

The bash will be held at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange on Tuesday December 31, with a disco lasting into the wee small hours.

A selection of stalls will be available at the event, which will serve up a range of dishes including fish and chips, stovies, tacos and loaded fries.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The family-friendly event, which has free admission for children, will kick off with a disco at 8pm. The silent disco will take place from 9-10pm, with The Apollos playing a selection of classic hits and ceilidhs to ring in the bells.

When the clock strikes midnight, the party will bring in the New Year with a balloon drop followed by complimentary hot chocolate and marshmallows for all guests.

Graham Fryers, general manager at Thainstone Events, said: “We have had a great response to our Hogmanay party and tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out!”

Tickets for adults are priced at £30 on thainstoneevents.co.uk